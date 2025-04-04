MMMCZCS Leads Project to Retrofit Vessel to Run on Methanol

by Ship & Bunker News Team

It seeks to assess the techno-economic feasibility of retrofitting a conventional-fuelled vessel to run on methanol. File Image / Pixabay

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS) and Japanese shipbuilder Tsuneishi Shipbuilding are collaborating to assess the techno-economic feasibility for a methanol retrofit.

They seek to retrofit a conventional-fuelled Kamsarmax bulk carrier to dual-fuel methanol, MMMCZCS said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

MMMCZCS argues that given the significant share Kamsarmax bulk carriers hold within the global fleet, developing a standardised retrofit package could play a pivotal role in advancing low-emission solutions across the maritime industry.

Based on Tsuneishi's kamsarmax design, the retrofit project explores the challenges and opportunities of converting vessels to dual-fuel methanol.

MAN Energy Solutions contributed engine and FuelTech expertise, including HAZID reviews. ClassNK provided regulatory guidance, led safety assessments, and issued an approval in principle (AiP).

Cargill offered operational insights from a charterer's perspective, while the Danish Maritime Administration participated as an observer. The AiP confirms methanol can be safely used as marine fuel alongside conventional options.