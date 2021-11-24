World News
BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Electrical Vessel Design Manager
The successful candidate will join Maersk's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk
Container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire an electrical vessel design team manager in Copenhagen.
The firm is looking for candidates with a minimum of ten years of experience in designing maritime electrical and automation systems, combined with an educational background in engineering and substantial managerial experience, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn.
The posting lists the following key responsibilities for the role:
- You will through the team be accountable for ensuring the technological advancement of our fleet as we accelerate our decarbonization and digitalization ambitions
-
This will happen through front end innovation with industry and academia, new build and retrofit projects and continuous modification and improvements of our fleet
-
Further, you will also ensure that safety and reliability (including cybersecurity) is engrained in all solutions and that the equipment lifecycle is thought into solutions
-
You are expected to drive the increased use of data both in the technical solutions as well as in the decision making and technical evaluation
-
It is also a key objective to continue the high engagement and talent development in the team as well as secure a close collaboration with the operational teams
-
Finally, you are expected to continuously engage with stakeholders to ensure that we solve the relevant issues for the organization
- At the same time, we expect that you actively use your network in the industry to drive technology forward and continuously have a relation with our key suppliers
For more information, click here.