BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Electrical Vessel Design Manager

The successful candidate will join Maersk's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire an electrical vessel design team manager in Copenhagen.

The firm is looking for candidates with a minimum of ten years of experience in designing maritime electrical and automation systems, combined with an educational background in engineering and substantial managerial experience, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn.

The posting lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

You will through the team be accountable for ensuring the technological advancement of our fleet as we accelerate our decarbonization and digitalization ambitions

This will happen through front end innovation with industry and academia, new build and retrofit projects and continuous modification and improvements of our fleet

Further, you will also ensure that safety and reliability (including cybersecurity) is engrained in all solutions and that the equipment lifecycle is thought into solutions

You are expected to drive the increased use of data both in the technical solutions as well as in the decision making and technical evaluation

It is also a key objective to continue the high engagement and talent development in the team as well as secure a close collaboration with the operational teams

Finally, you are expected to continuously engage with stakeholders to ensure that we solve the relevant issues for the organization

At the same time, we expect that you actively use your network in the industry to drive technology forward and continuously have a relation with our key suppliers

