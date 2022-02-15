Aker Clean Hydrogen to Work With Kuehne+Nagel on Green Bunker Production

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kuehne+Nagel will seek to find marine customers for Aker Green Hydrogen's fuels. File Image / Pixabay

Hydrogen producer Aker Clean Hydrogen is set to work with sea logistics provider Kuehne+Nagel to expand the supply of green bunker fuels.

The two firms envision a partnership where Aker Clean Hydrogen supplies green fuels such as hydrogen, ammonia and methanol, while Kuehne+Nagel books contracts with container lines, the companies said in a press release last week.

"Aker Clean Hydrogen and Kuehne+Nagel are already in advanced discussions with container ship owners who share the ambition of fossil-free shipping and who want to convert to hydrogen, ammonia and methanol engines," the companies said in the statement.

"Through partnerships with these carriers, Kuehne+Nagel's customers will in the future be able to purchase the appropriate amount of green fuels for their cargo."