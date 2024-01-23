BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Two-Week High

Tuesday January 23, 2024

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4.50/mt to $634.50/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since January 5. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $0.50/mt to $491.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $2/mt to $852/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.50/bl to $80.04/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $4.50/mt to $621/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $5/mt to $554/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $0.50/mt to $608.50/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $595/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.21/bl at $80.25/bl as of 6:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.58/mt rise in bunker prices.

