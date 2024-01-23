BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4.50/mt to $634.50/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since January 5. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $0.50/mt to $491.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $2/mt to $852/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.50/bl to $80.04/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $4.50/mt to $621/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $5/mt to $554/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $0.50/mt to $608.50/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $595/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.21/bl at $80.25/bl as of 6:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.58/mt rise in bunker prices.