BUNKER JOBS: Yara Marine Seeks Wind Propulsion Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Gothenburg.

Engineering company Yara Marine Technologies is seeking to hire a director of wind propulsion systems.

The company is looking for candidates with a business or technical degree in a relevant field, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Tuesday. The role is based in Gothenburg.

The posting lists the following main responsibilities for the role:

You will follow up contractual obligations related to partner agreements

Maintain and develop a good partner relationship with external stakeholders

Work with all disciplines and cross functional teams within the WindWings product area

product area Set revenue targets together with Sales department and work together with Supply Chain to optimize delivery time and ensure quality control

Have a strong focus on cost optimalization of product and project execution together with Engineering, Project, and Supply chain

Develop effective work processes and ensure quality across functions together with respective line managers

Promote YMT externally focusing on general Wind Assisted Propulsion activities

Be responsible for developing additional revenue streams within the WindWings area together with BAR Technologies

In April Yara announced a partnership with BAR Technologies to sell and develop the solid wing sails system, WindWings.

