BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for Fourth Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain lower than where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Thursday, with average global VLSFO prices climbing for a fourth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $1/mt to $643/mt on Thursday, remaining at the highest level since March 8. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1/mt to $528.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $5/mt to $886.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.24/bl to $86.09/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $4/mt to $625/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $2/mt to $594/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2/mt to $623/mt and at Houston they climbed by $6/mt to $619.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.12/bl at $85.97/bl as of 9:45 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.90/mt fall in bunker prices.