BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady as Crude Slips

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices generally climbed last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady overall despite a small decline in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $616.50/mt on Friday, having reached the highest level since May 31 the previous day. The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $533/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $2/mt to $803/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.13/bl to $82.62/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices lost $0.50/mt to $597.50/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $4/mt to $555/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $0.50/mt to $600/mt, and at Houston they rose by $3.50/mt to $578.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.39/bl from the previous session's close at $82.23/bl as of 7:20 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.94/mt fall in bunker prices.