Cockett Group Appoints Northern Europe Branch Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Coffey worked for Cockett since January 2012. Image Credit: Tom Coffey / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group has appointed a branch manager for Northern Europe.

London-based Tom Coffey has been appointed to the role of branch manager for Northern Europe at Cockett as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Coffey has worked for Cockett since January 2012, serving previously as marine team lead in London.

He had earlier worked as a bunker broker for LQM Petroleum Services from January 2008 to January 2012.

Cockett was founded in 1979 and trades marine fuel and lubricants worldwide. The firm is 50% owned by Vitol and 50% by South African logistics firm Grindrod.