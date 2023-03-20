BUNKER JOBS: Multiple Open Roles Worldwide at Cockett Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday March 20, 2023

Global marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group is seeking candidates for a variety of different open roles in its offices around the world.

The company is seeking traders in the US, UK, Singapore, Netherlands and Greece, as well as a trainee in Singapore, according to its website.

For the trader roles the company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in customer-focused oil or bunker trading or the maritime industry, it said in one of the job advertisements.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Business development by adding the new customers and/or broadening activities with existing customers
  • Execution of trade deals from enquiry stage through negotiation, closing the deal, deal confirmation and monitoring the deliveries
  • Responsible for maintaining up-to-date information on supply prices, movement and availabilities
  • Track market movements, analysis of oil trends and keep up to date on financial news
  • Communicate with management regarding developments on new or existing customers/suppliers

