World News
BUNKER JOBS: Multiple Open Roles Worldwide at Cockett Group
Monday March 20, 2023
The roles are based in a variety of different Cockett offices worldwide. Image Credit: Cockett Group
Global marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group is seeking candidates for a variety of different open roles in its offices around the world.
The company is seeking traders in the US, UK, Singapore, Netherlands and Greece, as well as a trainee in Singapore, according to its website.
For the trader roles the company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in customer-focused oil or bunker trading or the maritime industry, it said in one of the job advertisements.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Business development by adding the new customers and/or broadening activities with existing customers
- Execution of trade deals from enquiry stage through negotiation, closing the deal, deal confirmation and monitoring the deliveries
- Responsible for maintaining up-to-date information on supply prices, movement and availabilities
- Track market movements, analysis of oil trends and keep up to date on financial news
- Communicate with management regarding developments on new or existing customers/suppliers
For more information on all of the roles, click here.