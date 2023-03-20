BUNKER JOBS: Multiple Open Roles Worldwide at Cockett Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The roles are based in a variety of different Cockett offices worldwide. Image Credit: Cockett Group

Global marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group is seeking candidates for a variety of different open roles in its offices around the world.

The company is seeking traders in the US, UK, Singapore, Netherlands and Greece, as well as a trainee in Singapore, according to its website.

For the trader roles the company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in customer-focused oil or bunker trading or the maritime industry, it said in one of the job advertisements.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Business development by adding the new customers and/or broadening activities with existing customers

Execution of trade deals from enquiry stage through negotiation, closing the deal, deal confirmation and monitoring the deliveries

Responsible for maintaining up-to-date information on supply prices, movement and availabilities

Track market movements, analysis of oil trends and keep up to date on financial news

Communicate with management regarding developments on new or existing customers/suppliers

For more information on all of the roles, click here.