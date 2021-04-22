Maersk Oil Trading Hires Head of Renewable Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply unit of shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk, has hired its first head of renewable fuels.

Urszula Uszko will join the company's Copenhagen office as global head of renewable fuels from August 1, a spokesman told Ship & Bunker by email on Thursday.

Uszko was previously a biodiesel trader for BP in London.

Maersk Oil Trading arranges the bunker fuel needs of its parent company's fleet, as well as supplying fuel to third-party clients.

Maersk has committed this year to only ordering ships capable of running on zero-carbon fuels from now on, and has set a net-zero greenhouse gas target for itself by 2050. The company expects its first zero-carbon ship, a 2,000 TEU feeder vessel running on green methanol, to be operating by the end of 2023.