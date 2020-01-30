WinGD Develops Flexible Injector For Low-Density Bunker Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

WinGD has installed its experimental design on an RTX-6 test engine. Image Credit: WinGD

Engine manufacturer Winterthur Gas & Diesel (WinGD) has developed a flexible injector capable of working with low-carbon as well as conventional marine fuels, the company said Wednesday.

The experimental injector design "features an adjustable needle to allow for the injection of lower density liquid fuels, including promising alcohol fuels like methanol and ethanol, as well as conventional fuels including heavy fuel oil and marine diesel oil," the company said.

"The fuel-flexible injection system will now become part of the company's toolbox for validating low-carbon alternatives to help shipping meet its greenhouse gas reduction objectives."

The International Maritime Organization has set a target for shipping to reduce its total greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% by 2050.

The target implies that ships capable of running on low- or zero-carbon fuels will need to be on the water by the 2030s.