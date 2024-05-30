ISO 8217:2024 - Latest Bunker Fuel Specification Has Been Published

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ISO 8217:2024 has been published. Image Credit: ISO / Ship & Bunker

ISO today has published the latest version of the specification for marine fuel, ISO 8217:2024.

The much awaited seventh edition of the ISO specification is the first full version published since 2017.

ISO 8217:2017 has now been withdrawn by ISO.

ISO 8217:2024 contains a number of important changes, not least of which being to explicitly cover the new 0.50%S VLSFO fuels that, thanks to IMO 2020, have overtaken HSFO as the world's most popular marine fuel product.

The new standard includes four new RM grades to cover 0.50% or 0.10% sulphur fuels.

There are five RM grades to cover fuels above 0.50% sulphur.

With the use of biofuel bunkers on the rise, there are five 'RF' biofuel grades covering unrestricted FAME content.

Elsewhere, changes include a nod to recent bad bunker incidents such as that witnessed in Singapore during early 2022, and bunker suppliers will now need ensure all fuel grades are free of organic chlorides.

The ISO 8217:2024 specificaiton is available on the ISO website here: https://www.iso.org/standard/80579.html