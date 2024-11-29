Maersk Pares Back 2030 Alternative Fuel Ambitions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk is one of the world's largest bunker fuel consumers, and a significant backer of alternative fuels. Image Credit: Maersk

Container line AP Moller-Maersk is paring back its ambitions for how much alternative fuels its fleet will consume by the end of the decade.

The company now expects 15-20% of its bunker consumption to be alternative fuels by 2030, news agency Reuters reported on Thursday, citing comments from Emma Mazhari, head of energy markets at Maersk.

The firm's latest sustainability report, released in April, set a target of 25% of its shipments using green fuels by 2030.

Green fuels powered 3% of the company's container shipments in 2023, up from 2% the previous year.

"It's going to be biodiesel," the report cited Mazhari as saying.

"Green methanol is going to feature very heavily, and bio-methane as well."