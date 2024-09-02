BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Three Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rallied at the end of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rallied at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing for the first in three consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $3/mt to $629/mt on Friday, in its first daily advance since August 27.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2/mt to $500.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $1.50/mt to $773.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.89/bl to $76.93/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $5/mt to $633.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $1/mt to $559.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $6/mt to $620/mt, and at Houston they rallied by $2.50/mt to $554.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.53/bl from the previous session's close at $76.40/bl as of 6:21 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.99/mt fall in bunker prices.