BUNKER JOBS: BMS United Seeks 3-4 Trainees for Six-Month Postings

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BMS United is based in Greece. Image Credit: BMS United

Marine fuels firm BMS United is seeking to hire three or four candidates for six-month bunker trading traineeships.

The firm is looking for candidates with excellent knowledge of written and spoken English, and preferably other languages and sales experience or an academic background in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following day-to-day tasks for the roles:

Building relationships with existing and new business partners

Conducting market research

Participating in client and supplier visits

"You will be an active part of the trading floor from day one with hands-on training," the company said.

"You will participate in internal and external courses, learn how to trade (buying/selling) and will be guided on how to establish your own customer portfolio and sourcing channels."

For more information, click here.