BUNKER JOBS: Global Bunkering Seeks Bunker Trader in Cyprus
Thursday January 30, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in bunker trading or the maritime industry and a strong network of marine fuels contacts.
Marine fuels firm Global Bunkering Ltd is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Limassol.
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in bunker trading or the maritime industry and a strong network of marine fuels contacts, it said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.
Knowledge of Russian or Greek would be an advantage.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Build and maintain strong relationships with shipping companies, suppliers, and clients.
- Negotiate and close competitive bunker fuel deals.
- Monitor global market trends to provide tailored and cost-effective solutions.
- Work closely with operations teams to ensure smooth and timely fuel deliveries.
