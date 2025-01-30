BUNKER JOBS: Global Bunkering Seeks Bunker Trader in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in bunker trading or the maritime industry and a strong network of marine fuels contacts. Image Credit: Global Bunkering

Marine fuels firm Global Bunkering Ltd is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Limassol.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in bunker trading or the maritime industry and a strong network of marine fuels contacts, it said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.

Knowledge of Russian or Greek would be an advantage.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Build and maintain strong relationships with shipping companies, suppliers, and clients.

Negotiate and close competitive bunker fuel deals.

Monitor global market trends to provide tailored and cost-effective solutions.

Work closely with operations teams to ensure smooth and timely fuel deliveries.

For more information, click here.