Container Lines May Face $3.2 billion in US Port Fees in 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alphaliner expects Cosco to be hit the most with exposure of $1.53 billion in port fees. File Image / Pixabay

Container shipping firms could be hit with $3.2 billion in port fees under new US trade measures designed to curb Chinese influence in shipbuilding.

China's Cosco Group would be the hardest hit, with exposure of $1.53 billion, nearly half of the total, if its current container fleet deployment remains unchanged, according to sector specialist Alphaliner's estimates.

From October 14, the US will levy port service fees on maritime transport provided by Chinese operators and shipowners, as well as on operators using Chinese-built vessels.

ZIM, ONE and CMA CGM would face $510 million, $363 million and $335 million, respectively, reflecting their reliance on chartered tonnage from Chinese owners.

Additional fees of $50 million for CMA CGM, $73 million for MSC and $48 million for Yang Ming would apply due to their use of Chinese-built ships.

"Many mainliners, including Maersk, CMA CGM, COSCO SHIPPING and OOCL recently communicated that the enforcement of Section 301 will not affect - or will have a mitigated impact - on their offer, both in terms of network coverage and pricing, ensuring a constant level of service, Alphaliner said.

"To achieve that, carriers during the 180-day grace period, which began on 17 April started adjusting their global fleet deployment."

Recently, Cosco Shipping Lines also assured its clients that the firm's US services will remain stable despite US measures.