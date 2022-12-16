Construction Starts on New Conoship Hybrid General Cargo Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The diesel-electric vessel is suited for sea-river operations, and when delivered will be prepared to have an Econowind VentiFoils wind propulsion system added. Image Credit: Conoship

Construction has started on a new hybrid-electric general cargo vessel for Conoship International Projects.

A steel-cutting ceremony was carried out for the 3,600 DWT vessel at the Gelibolu Shipyard in Turkey last month, the company said in an emailed statement this week.

The diesel-electric vessel is suited for sea-river operations, and when delivered will be prepared to have an Econowind VentiFoils wind propulsion system added. That system could save the vessel as much as 10% in fuel consumption and emissions.

The vessel's design is suitable for conversion to running on alternative fuels at a later date.

"For example take off the generators and replace them with a methanol power generator set and then put in methanol tanks as well, or take them off completely and put on liquid hydrogen tanks and fuel cells," Jan Jaap Nieuwenhuis, managing director at Conoship International, said in the statement.

"All these redesign possibilities were taken into account from the beginning of the conceptual design process."

The vessel is due to be delivered next year.