Nextchem Partners with Siemens to Develop Methanol Fuel Cells for Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The companies view the yachting sector as the early adopters of the technology. Image Credit: Nextchem

Italy's technology firm MAIRE's unit Nextchem has joined hands with Siemens Energy to develop and commercialise methanol fuel cells for shipping applications.

Initially, they will target the yachting sector before wider maritime and industrial use, Nextchem said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Nextchem will supply the fuel cell module, while Siemens Energy will focus on system integration, electrification and energy management.

The first large-scale installation is set for a yacht now under construction, with wider applications seen in shipping, stationary power, data centres and remote installations.

"The fuel cell will reform low-carbon methanol back into hydrogen for onboard power generation, allowing net-zero operations of the vessel both at anchor and during propulsion, Nextchem said.

"This solution will allow displacing significant amounts of fossil marine diesel fuel, and to avoid the emissions of highly regulated nitrous and sulphur oxides."