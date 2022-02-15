FuelTrust Launches AI-Based Ship Emissions Analysis Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping companies are taking on a range of new digital services to help them with decarbonisation. File Image / Pixabay

Fuel technology company FuelTrust has launched a new service using AI methods to deliver an assessment of ships' emissions.

The new Carbon Baseline service uses cloud-based AI and blockchain technology to give a validated view of vessel's emissions, including using historical data to give a view of emissions in previous years, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"Current emissions models offer only rough estimates, based on generic models that don't account for chemical interactions, source fuel data, or supply and delivery chain impacts," the company said in the statement.

"Many also require massive amounts of manual input, or the installation of costly, high-maintenance devices aboard vessels.

"FuelTrust uses its AI Digital Chemist™, which provides calculations based on a simulation of combustion at a molecular level, which considers differences between batches of fuels that current emission models cannot."