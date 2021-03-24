Maersk Joins Methanol Institute

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk is the world's largest consumer of bunker fuel. File Image / Pixabay

Container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk has joined the Methanol Institute, reaffirming its commitment to try out green methanol as a zero-carbon fuel for its ships.

The Methanol Institute announced the move in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Last month Maersk said its first carbon-neutral ship, a 2,000 TEU feeder vessel, would be running on green methanol in 2023.

"In pioneering this technology, it will be a significant challenge to source an adequate supply of carbon neutral methanol within the timeline we have set ourselves," Berit Hinnemann, senior innovation project manager at Maersk, said in the statement.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us to find the projects which are truly scalable, carbon-neutral and capable of meeting strict life cycle analysis criteria.

"Maersk is very pleased to join the Methanol Institute and is looking forward to further engagement with green methanol suppliers to advance the introduction of carbon neutral methanol in global shipping."

Maersk is the world's largest consumer of bunker fuel.