Mixed Cargo Vessel Plans for 10% Energy Use Cut With Wind Propulsion System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Engineering firm Bound4Blue has been selected to install a 22m eSAIL on board the mixed cargo vessel Na Pae E Hiro. Image Credit: Bound4Blue

A new mixed cargo vessel is being fitted with a wind-assisted propulsion system aiming at reducing its energy use by 10%.

Engineering firm Bound4Blue has been selected to install a 22m eSAIL on board the mixed cargo vessel Na Pae E Hiro, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The ship is set to launch in 2026, taking supplies and tourists between Tahiti and the South Pacific archipelago.

"The eSAIL, designed for both retrofits and newbuilds, is a 'suction sail'," the company said in the statement.

"It works by harnessing wind power to propel vessels, employing an autonomous vertical sail with suction technology, dragging air over a think aerodynamic profile.

"This process generates seven times more lift than a conventional airplane wing, resulting in exceptional propulsive efficiency, greatly reducing the load on main engines – saving fuel and cutting emissions."

Wind-assisted propulsion systems are gaining in popularity in the shipping industry as a means of cutting bunker consumption and GHG emissions. The systems are likely to become more widespread once shipping companies start to take on much more expensive alternative bunker fuels, making energy-saving systems more profitable.