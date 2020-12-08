Technology Firm Seeks to Develop All-in-One Emissions Reduction Funnel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The concept vessel for the TECO 2030 Future Funnel. Image Credit: TECO 2030

Technology company TECO 2030 is seeking to develop a ship's funnel that can address a range of emissions including carbon, the company said Tuesday.

The company is developing the concept for the TECO 2030 Future Funnel in collaboration with Austria's AVL, it said in an emailed statement.

The funnel would combine the ability to reduce SOx, NOx and particulate matter emissions with carbon capture and storage technologies.

"This will be the most comprehensive emission reduction system for shipowners looking towards future proofing their vessel operations on fossil fuel," Shyam Thapa, chief development officer at TECO 2030, said in the statement.

"The concept enables shipowners to receive Ultra Low Emission Vessel (ULEV) and Low Emission Vessel (LEV) class notation even when running on high sulphur fuel oil.

"This technology will also be an add-on to vessels that already have installed exhaust gas cleaning systems."