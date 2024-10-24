Vopak Mulls Adding Ammonia Storage at Antwerp

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has launched a market consultation on adding ammonia storage to the Vopak Energy Park Antwerp facility. File Image / Pixabay

Global storage operator Vopak is considering adding an ammonia facility at Antwerp.

The firm has launched a market consultation on adding ammonia storage to the Vopak Energy Park Antwerp facility, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The firm is aiming to gauge market interest and gather insights on potential demand, and it intends to complete a pre-FEED study by the end of this year. Operations may start in 2029 if feedback is positive.

"The site's extensive size, strategic location and connectivity to Northwest Europe offer unparalleled opportunities," the company said in the statement.

"With our site we aim to offer deep-sea, river, road and rail access, as well as pipeline connections to Northwest Europe paving the way for large-scale developments in the chemical industry and hydrogen economy including hydrogen carriers, ammonia storage and cracking."