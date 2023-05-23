BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rallies

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain well below their position at the start of 2023. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction on Monday, with average global VLSFO prices posting a small advance after Friday's decline.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $0.50/mt to $589.50/mt on Monday, following a decline of $6/mt the previous session. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $3/mt to $486.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $6.50/mt to $774.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.41/bl to $75.99/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices fell by $8/mt to $579/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $0.50/mt to $532.50/mt, at Fujairah they gained $2/mt to $564/mt, and at Houston they sank by $3.50/mt to $533.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.02/bl at $75.97/bl as of 8:22 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.15/mt fall in bunker prices.