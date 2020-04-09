ClassNK Warns Shipowners Over Scrubber Corrosion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Corrosion may be causing problems for some shipowners with scrubbers. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society ClassNK has issued a warning over reports of corrosion on scrubber-equipped vessels that may lead to seawater leakage if left unaddressed.

The organisation "has received several reports for incidents that sea water leakage was detected from distance piece attached to hull on SOx scrubber discharge water line," it said in a note published Thursday.

"Until now, the leakages were detected at an early stage and did not cause heavy water ingress.

"However, ClassNK has concerns that similar incidents would occur in the future for the other vessels as well and may cause more serious accidents such as a large amount of leakage and water ingress."

The organisation advised shipowners with scrubbers fitted to their ships to check the discharge water lines on their vessels for any signs of corrosion.