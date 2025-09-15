Emulsion Fuels Firm Quadrise Hires New CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Peter Borup is set to join Quadrise as CEO as of October 1. Image Credit: Peter Borup / LinkedIn

Emulsion fuel technology firm Quadrise has hired a new CEO.

Peter Borup is set to join Quadrise as CEO as of October 1, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Borup was CEO of Norvic Shipping International from 2018 to 2020, and president of Lauritzen Bulkers from 2013 to 2018.

"We are delighted to have appointed Peter to become CEO of Quadrise," Andy Morrison, chair of Quadrise, said in the statement.

"His extensive expertise and relationships in the shipping industry will undoubtedly help us at this pivotal time for the Company as we move our technology towards commercialisation.

"The knowledge and work he also has in the decarbonisation space will also further enable us to progress our technology offering and strategy."