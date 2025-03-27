Wind Power Can Reduce Ship's Bunker Consumption by 12% Annually: Study

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Seas At Risk urges policymakers to support wind power as a cost-effective solution for reducing emissions. Image Credit: Seas At Risk

A study by Seas At Risk shows that ships on average can reduce bunker consumption by 12% annually using wind sails and achieve an average financial savings of up to $500,000.

Container ships fitted with suction sails have the potential for even greater savings.

The study analysed a round trip from Ghana to China and found that a container ship equipped with four 30-meter suction sails could save nearly $650,000 in bunker costs on average. Even with two suction sails, the vessel could achieve savings of approximately $304,000.

These findings align with the broader push for wind-assisted propulsion as a means to cut fuel costs and emissions in the shipping industry. The study highlights that such technology could be particularly beneficial on long-haul routes with favourable wind conditions.

Seas At Risk advocates for greater adoption of wind-assist technologies, emphasizing that regulatory support and industry investment are needed to accelerate their uptake.

The group argues that wind power, when combined with other efficiency measures, could play a crucial role in reducing shipping’s carbon footprint.

It asserts that wind propulsion systems could bridge the 2030 target of 5% zero and near-zero-emission energy uptake in the IMO GHG Strategy

While the initial investment in suction sails may be significant, the study suggests that payback periods could be relatively short, especially given rising bunker fuel costs and tightening environmental regulations.

Seas At Risk has called on policymakers and industry leaders to provide incentives for wind-assisted propulsion, arguing that such technology is a viable solution for reducing emissions while maintaining cost efficiency

“The upcoming IMO discussions are pivotal in shipping’s decarbonisation transition and wind must be central to the solution, Sian Prior, shipping policy director at Seas At Risk, said.

“It is a proven, readily available and cost-effective technology that can help the global fleet meet the IMO’s 2030 energy targets and will only become more valuable as fuel costs are set to quadruple by 2040 with the shift to e-fuels.”