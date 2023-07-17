BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Three-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $1.50/mt to $602.50/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since June 22. The G20-HSFO Index climbed by $2/mt to $520.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $814/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.49/bl to $79.87/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices rose by $4.50/mt to $581.50/mt, at Rotterdam they jumped by $8/50/mt to $558.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $1.50/mt to $575.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $2/mt to $564/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $1.21/bl at $78.66/bl as of 9:49 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $9.11/mt fall in bunker prices.