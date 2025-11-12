Anemoi Installs Rotor Sails on Vale-Chartered Bulk Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Anemoi Rotor Sails on NSU TUBARAO at Zhoushan Xinya Shipyard. Image Credit: Anemoi

London-based wind propulsion technology firm Anemoi Marine Technologies has installed its wind propulsion system on mining firm Vale International’s chartered ore carrier.

The 400,000-dwt vessel, the NSU Tubarao, was fitted with five 35 m tall rotor sails during its scheduled drydock in October at Zhoushan Xinya Shipyard in China, Anemoi said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The vessel delivered in 2020 is owned by NS United Kaiun Kaisha and represents the fourth Anemoi rotor sail installation on ships chartered by Vale.

“The completion of this installation means Anemoi has surpassed 1.6million DWT of vessel tonnage installed with Anemoi Rotor Sails,” the company said.

The rotor sails are expected to cut the vessel’s bunker fuel use by 6-12% annually.

“The scale of this project shows the market’s growing confidence in wind power as a crucial enabler of lower emission shipping,” Clare Urmston, CEO of Anemoi, said.

“The Rotor Sails on NSU TUBARAO, and the advanced systems that will help maximise its fuel-saving potential, are a perfect example of those efforts,” Toru Fujita, Director of NSU, said.