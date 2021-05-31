Biofuel Initiative GoodShipping Hires Commercial Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Amsterdam. File Image / Pixabay

The GoodShipping initiative, the project launched by GoodFuels to advance the use of biofuel bunkers, has hired a commercial manager.

Tina Trinks has joined GoodShipping as commercial manager as of this month, based in Amsterdam, according to an update to her LinkedIn profile.

Trinks has previously served in a variety of sales roles, most recently working as sales manager for reusable bottle producer Dopper.

The use of biofuels in shipping is advancing rapidly, and GoodFuels has been a partner in several trials of bunker blends including biofuels over the past year. The growth in European biofuel bunker demand has been supported by subsidies and other incentives, and a key question for the development of the market at the global level will be whether these support measures will be implemented in bunker hubs elsewhere in the world.