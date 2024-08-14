BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday August 14, 2024

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6.50/mt to $624.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since August 1

The G20-HSFO Index climbed by $3/mt to $520.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $6/mt to $793.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.61/bl to $80.69/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $17.50/mt to $619.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $8/mt to $556.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $11.50/mt to $612/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $6.50/mt to $571/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.55/bl from the previous session's close at $81.25/bl as of 6:40 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.14/mt rise in bunker prices.

