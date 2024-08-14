BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen significantly over the past week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6.50/mt to $624.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since August 1.

The G20-HSFO Index climbed by $3/mt to $520.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $6/mt to $793.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.61/bl to $80.69/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $17.50/mt to $619.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $8/mt to $556.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $11.50/mt to $612/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $6.50/mt to $571/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.55/bl from the previous session's close at $81.25/bl as of 6:40 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.14/mt rise in bunker prices.