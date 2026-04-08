RINA Joins Hands with Hanwha to Advance Battery-Hybrid Propulsion Systems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

They aim to support the adoption of battery hybrid propulsion systems in the ferry segment. Image Credit: RINA

Italy-based RINA has signed an MoU with South Korea’s Hanwha Group to advance battery-hybrid propulsion in shipping, focusing on ferries.

The partnership combines Hanwha’s propulsion, energy storage, and integration capabilities with RINA’s certification expertise to support low-emission vessel adoption across both newbuilds and retrofits, RINA said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Hanwha Power will act as lead integrator, overseeing ship design and system interfaces, combining technologies from Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Engine.

Hanwha Aerospace will apply aerospace-derived energy storage systems to improve safety and reliability, while Hanwha Engine will optimise medium-speed engines for fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

RINA will handle classification and statutory certification, ensuring compliance and technical validation, while also supporting ferry market analysis.