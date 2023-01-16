PRICES: Global VLSFO Sees Biggest Weekly Gain in Three Months

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices have risen in January after several months of declines. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced for a fifth consecutive day at most ports on Friday, leaving global VLSFO with the biggest weekly gain in three months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $12/mt to $659/mt on Friday, the highest level since December 6. Over last week as a whole the index advanced by $39.50/mt, the largest weekly gain since the week to October 7.

The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $0.50/mt to $447/mt on Friday, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $17/mt to $1,022.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.25/bl to $85.28/bl.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a similar positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $21/mt to $630/mt, at Rotterdam they jumped by $6.50/mt to $571/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $12/mt to $627/mt and at Houston they climbed by $5/mt to $625/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.81/bl at $84.47/bl as of 8:41 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $6.10/mt drop in bunker prices.