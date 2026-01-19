Trio Seek to Advance Ammonia Bunkering in US Gulf Coast and Northwest Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

TFG Marine will lead efforts to supply ammonia for ships under a new agreement with CF Industries and Trafigura. Image Credit: TFG Marine

US-based CF Industries, Trafigura, and bunker supplier TFG Marine have formed a partnership to advance ammonia bunkering, with an initial focus on the US Gulf Coast and Northwest Europe.

As per the MoU signed, the trio seeks to facilitate the adoption of low-carbon ammonia as a marine fuel, TFG Marine said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The agreement builds on the existing cooperation between CF Industries and Trafigura in the shipment of low-carbon ammonia, setting out a framework for collaboration on market development, stakeholder engagement, and bunkering logistics planning.

CF Industries will leverage its low-carbon ammonia production and export capabilities at its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, complex. Trafigura will contribute its expertise in commodity logistics and market development.

TFG Marine, which is majority-owned by Trafigura, will facilitate and support the bunkering of the fuel, coordinate ammonia bunkering demand, and transport ammonia to bunkering hubs globally.

Ammonia is increasingly seen as a promising low-carbon marine fuel, but its adoption is constrained by limited fuel availability, safety and toxicity concerns, and the need for dedicated bunkering infrastructure.

"Our global bunkering infrastructure and operational expertise position us to play a key role in delivering low-carbon ammonia fuel solutions to the shipping industry," Kenneth Dam, Executive Director of TFG Marine, said.