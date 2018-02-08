Wärtsilä Marks Launch of Fleet Performance Monitoring Eniram SkyLight 3.0

Eniram has launched Eniram SkyLight 3.0 for fleet performance monitoring.

Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä Corporation (Wärtsilä) today announced that Eniram has launched Eniram SkyLight 3.0 for fleet performance monitoring and, based on provided operational data, is partnering with Concirrus to provide solutions for marine insurance underwriting.

"Eniram SkyLight 3.0 is a significant update to its subscription-based fleet performance monitoring service," explained Wärtsilä, noting that the service now includes mobile notifications and virtual propeller RPM sensing.

Propeller RPM data will be used to further improve the accuracy of the speed/fuel curve calculated by Eniram SkyLight 3.0, says the company.

The new release is said to support Wärtsilä's goal to lead the marine industry's transformation to a Smart Marine Ecosystem through enhanced connectivity and utilisation of real-time data.

“ The future of marine insurance has now arrived with the Eniram and Concirrus partnership Andrew Yeoman, CEO, Concirrus

"We are delighted to establish this partnership with Concirrus. With Eniram's rich history in serving marine customers, and Concirrus' proposition for the insurance market, this partnership strengthens both offerings and accelerates market adoption," said Johan Backas, Managing Director of Eniram.

"By working together, and through the integration of our products, we shall deliver the world's first connected marine insurance proposition. It will lower operating costs by actively monitoring vessel performance, by allowing insurers to reduce premiums accordingly, and by providing visibility of the insurance policy conditions and compliance to both shore and ship."

Andrew Yeoman, CEO of Concirrus, commenting on the development, said: "the future of marine insurance has now arrived with the Eniram and Concirrus partnership. This combination of technologies helps fleet operators and marine insurers to improve the reliability of vessels and lower their costs of operation."

As Ship & Bunker reported, the last version, Eniram SkyLight 2.0, was launched in May 2017.