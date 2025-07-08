DNV Seeks to Build Maritime Nuclear Propulsion Team

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nuclear technology firm Core Power has said it expects to receive its first orders of maritime nuclear reactors by the end of this decade. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society DNV is putting together a team of experts on maritime nuclear propulsion as the technology gains prominence as a means of decarbonising the shipping industry.

The firm is seeking to hire two research scientists in Norway and plans to establish a dedicated team on nuclear propulsion as part of its maritime programme, it said in a job advertisement this week.

One role will focus on modelling and simulations of maritime nuclear propulsion, while the other will look at risk, safety and regulatory compliance.

The use of nuclear reactors could deliver zero-carbon propulsion to the shipping industry at a lower cost than low-carbon fuels, if the technology can clear a wide array of political, regulatory and financial hurdles over the next few years.

Nuclear technology firm Core Power has said it expects to receive its first orders of maritime nuclear reactors by the end of this decade. These are likely to be for floating power plants at first, before being followed by orders of nuclear reactors for cargo ships.