Cockett Group Hires Bunker Energy's Tommaso Panzeri

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tommaso Panzeri has joined the company as a bunker trader as of this month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Global marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group has hired a new trader in Genoa.

Tommaso Panzeri has joined the company as a bunker trader as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Panzeri previously worked for Bunker Energy from 2014 to this month, serving in both credit and bunker trading roles.

He had earlier worked for companies including Alpha Trading, Premier Marine Fuels and Maxcom.

"I am delighted to have joined Cockett Group," Panzeri said in the post.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for me to add my experience to their already impressive base of global bunker traders, and I look forward to contributing to the group's path ahead."