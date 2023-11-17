BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $6.50/mt to $666/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since November 10. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1.50/mt to $520.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $1.50/mt to $900/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $3.76/bl to $77.44/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $9.50/mt to $683/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $3.50/mt to $586.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $11mt to $667/mt, and at Houston they rallied by $0.50/mt to $574.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.02/bl at $77.44/bl as of 6:14 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.15/mt rise in bunker prices.