BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs for First Day in Nine

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday July 4, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for the first in nine consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports jumped by $3.50/mt to $555.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its highest level since June 26.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $4.50/mt to $469.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $7.50/mt to $768/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.31/bl to $68.80/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $4/mt to $530/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $8.50/mt to $511.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $0.50/mt to $519/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $2/mt to $497.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.10/bl from the previous session's close at $68.70/bl as of 6:10 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.75/mt fall in bunker prices.

