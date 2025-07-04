BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs for First Day in Nine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices jumped for the first time in almost two weeks on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for the first in nine consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports jumped by $3.50/mt to $555.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its highest level since June 26.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $4.50/mt to $469.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $7.50/mt to $768/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.31/bl to $68.80/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $4/mt to $530/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $8.50/mt to $511.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $0.50/mt to $519/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $2/mt to $497.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.10/bl from the previous session's close at $68.70/bl as of 6:10 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.75/mt fall in bunker prices.