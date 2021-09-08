Heineken Inland Beer Shipments to Be Carried on Battery Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Alphenaar has now been fitted with its battery system and has commenced operations carrying Heineken shipments. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

European shipments made by German brewing firm Heineken are set to be carried on a new battery-powered ship.

Engineering company Wärtsilä has developed a containerised battery power system for inland vessels, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. The first order was placed by ZES BV for a 104 TEU inland container ship.

The Alphenaar has now been fitted with its battery system and has commenced operations carrying Heineken shipments along the Zoeterwoude-Alpherium-Moerdijk corridor in the Netherlands this week, according to the statement.

"Wärtsilä is committed to supporting all efforts towards the decarbonisation of shipping," Torsten Bussow, director of electrical and power management systems at Wärtsilä Marine Power, said in the statement.

"This initiative is part of that commitment.

"We have leveraged our in-house know-how in maritime battery and hybrid systems, our shore power and remote connection capabilities, as well as our extensive experience in serving inland waterway applications for the development of this product."