Keppel Lands $0.6 Billion Offshore Wind Contract

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Offshore wind: growing sector. File Image / Pixabay.

Singaporean shipbuilder Keppel Corporation is to build a wind turbine installation vessel to operate in US waters.

The $0.6billion deal has been agreed with US energy firm Dominion Energy.

The vessel will be build at Keppel's US base, according to Singaporean news provider the Straits Times.

Called Charybdis, Dominion Energy's president and chief executive, Robert Blue, said that building the vessel represented monumental step for the offshore and wind industry in the US.

Wind energy, a reneweable energy source, is viewed as a viable way of cutting carbon emissions.

In 2017, offshore wind accounted for 9% of the UK's energy demand, according to renewableUK.

In the US, around 7.3% of utility-scale electricity generation came from wind sources, according to the Energy Information Administration.