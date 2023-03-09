Bunker Trader and Supplier The Hawks Opens Dubai Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has five staff in Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

Maldives-based marine fuel trading firm and physical supplier The Hawks has opened a new office in Dubai.

The recently opened office will work both on trading and developing the company's physical supply operations in the Maldives, a company representative told Ship & Bunker this week.

"For now, it's five people [in the Dubai office], and we are trading back-to-back at the same time as developing our business in the Maldives, as we are a physical supplier there," the representative said.

The Hawks was founded in 2007 as a physical supplier in the Maldives. The firm currently has a fleet of five tankers and 14 barges of various sizes, as well as a fuel terminal at Thilafushi.