Armada Technologies Signs Air Lubrication Deal With Gibdock Shipyard

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding setting out plans to install air lubrication systems on ships serviced by Gibdock. File Image / Pixabay

Air lubrication firm Armada Technologies has signed a deal with Gibdock Shipyard seeking to increase the uptake of its bunker-saving systems.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding setting out plans to install air lubrication systems on ships serviced by Gibdock, Armada Technologies said in a statement on its website.

Armada Technologies produces the Passive Air Lubrication System.

Air lubrication introduces air bubbles between a vessel's hull and the surrounding water, reducing friction and improving fuel efficiency.

"PALS has the potential to transform the way vessels operate, making them more environmentally friendly and cost-effective by using less fuel," Alex Routledge, CEO of Armada Technologies, said in the statement.

"We look forward to working with Gibdock to offer our second-generation system to more vessels."