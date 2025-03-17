Bunker Tanks and Most of Jet Fuel Cargo Secure on Stricken North Sea Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 bl of jet fuel at the time of the incident. Image Credit: Stena Bulk

The bunker tanks and most of the jet fuel cargo on board the tanker stricken in the North Sea last week are reportedly secure, according to the vessel's manager.

The tanker Stena Immaculate was struck by the container ship Solong while anchored near Hull a week ago, causing fires on both vessels.

All but one of the two vessels' crew were recovered, and the captain of the container ship has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

The manager of the Stena Immaculate, Crowley, provided an update on the status of the oil left on board the tanker late on Sunday.

"At the time of the allision, the Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of Jet-A1 fuel," Crowley said in a social media post.

"Based on an assessment by the salvage team, it has been confirmed that 17,515 barrels of Jet-A1 fuel have been lost due to the impact and fire.

"The remaining cargo and bunkers are secure.

"Before being forced to abandon ship, the crew had the dedication and presence of mind to ensure fire monitors were active in order to provide boundary cooling water to the adjacent cargo tanks.

"Their heroic action limited damage to only the cargo tanks impacted due to the allision."