Tanker and Container Ship on Fire After North Sea Allision

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The collision took place off the coast of East Yorkshire in the UK. File image / Pixabay

A tanker and a container ship have been left on fire with the crew evacuated after an allision in the North Sea.

The US-flagged tanker Stena Immaculate and the Portuguese-flagged container ship Solong are reported to have allided at 9:48 UK time on Monday morning.

The allision took place off the coast of East Yorkshire in the UK.

The Stena Immaculate was carrying a jet fuel cargo from Agio Theodoroi to Hull. The Solong was on a voyage from Grangemouth to Rotterdam.

The Stena Immaculate is reported to have been anchored at the time of the incident.

All crew on board the tanker have been reported safe and accounted for, according to its manager, Crowley.

"The Stena Immaculate sustained a ruptured cargo tank containing Jet-A1 fuel due to the allision," Crowley said in a social media post.

"A fire occurred as a result of the allision, and fuel was reported released.

"The Stena Immaculate crew abandoned the vessel following multiple explosions onboard."

"A Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability," the UK's HM Coastguard said in a statement on its website.

"The incident remains ongoing and an assessment of the likely counter pollution response required is being enacted."