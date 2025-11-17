Marine Fuels Salary Survey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship & Bunker and Imperium Commodity Search's next salary survey report for the bunker industry is expected to be published at the start of 2026. Image Credit: Imperium Commodity Search

In conjunction with our specialist human capital partners at Imperium Commodity Search, Ship & Bunker is in the process of preparing the latest Marine Fuels Salary Survey report.

We would once again very much welcome your input.

The survey only takes about five minutes to complete. is completely anonymous from both a personal and company perspective, and will help contribute towards a report that will be of significant value to both you and your peers.

Please click here to take part - https://imperiumcs.com/annual-salary-survey/

The completed report is expected to be published at the start of 2026.

Thank you in advance for your help, and please email us at questions@shipandbunker.com if you have any questions or would like further information.