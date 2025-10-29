ACL Faces $34 Million in US Port Fees Over Vessel Classification Dispute

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A vessel classification dispute has left ACL facing $34 million in unexpected US port fees. Image Credit: ACL

US-based Atlantic Container Line (ACL), owned by Italy's Grimaldi Group, faces a $34 million bill after its Chinese-built conRo ships were classified as vehicle carriers by the US Trade Representative.

The 3,807 TEU ships were built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard between 2015 and 2017 and operate on ACL's weekly service linking Northern Europe and North America, according to sector specialist Alphaliner.

Container-roll-on/roll-off ships (conRo) are vessels that carry both containers and wheeled cargo, like cars and trucks, combining features of container and RoRo ships.

Container ships under 4,000 TEU are normally exempt from the US port fees, but because ACL's vessels are seen as roll-on/roll-off ships, charges are applied based on their net tonnage.

Since October 14, the US has imposed port service fees on maritime transport provided by Chinese operators and shipowners, as well as on operators using Chinese-built vessels.

ACL paid $1.4 million for the first US call on 14 October, and with five vessels calling five times a year, the annual total could reach $34 million.

"Our ships carry 80% shipping containers, 10% roll-on/roll-off freight (such as tractors, passenger cars and construction equipment) and 10% of oversized project cargo," Andy Abbott, CEO of ACL, said.

"Our company is hit hard by a bureaucratic blind spot.

"Out of the 10% roll-on/roll-off freight ACL carries, only 1% is passenger cars."