Japan's Tsuneishi Launches Second Dual-Fuel Methanol Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The container segment has been one of the biggest early adopters of methanol as a marine fuel. Image Credit: Tsuneishi

Japan's Tsuneishi Shipbuilding's Chinese yard, Tsuneishi Group (Zhoushan) Shipbuilding, has launched a second dual-fuel methanol container ship for an undisclosed owner.

The first vessel was launched into the sea in August 2025, the shipbuilder said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Both vessels are equipped with HiMSEN dual-fuel methanol engines manufactured by HD Hyundai.

The container segment has been leading the methanol-fuelled newbuild orderbook.

According to classification society DNV, the global methanol-fuelled fleet currently stands at 78 ships, with another 365 expected to join by 2030. Of these, 204 are container ships, reflecting strong interest from the segment.

Major operators such as Maersk and CMA CGM are already operating methanol-fuelled boxships, with many more on order as the industry moves towards alternative marine fuels.