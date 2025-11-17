Shipergy Hires Finance Director in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Siska was previously finance manager for KPI OceanConnect in London. Image Credit: Stefan Siska / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm Shipergy has hired a finance director in London.

Stefan Siska has joined Shipergy as its finance director in London as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post last week.

Siska was previously finance manager for KPI OceanConnect in London from August 2020 to October of this year.

He had earlier worked for OceanConnect Marine from 2015 to 2020 and for Quanis UK from 2014 to 2015.

Shipergy reported a gross profit of $3.2 million in the year to March 31, 2025, more than double the figure from the previous year. The firm noted an increase in bunker volumes over the same period, but has not specified the total level.